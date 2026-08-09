Tarun Tejpal Verdict Debunks Notion of 'Model Victimhood' in Sexual Abuse Cases

On 6 August, the Bombay High Court’s two-judge Goa Bench convicted 'Tehelka' founder Tarun Tejpal of rape by a person in a position of authority and control/dominance (Sections 376(2)(f) and (k) of the IPC), assault with intent to disrobe a woman (Section 354A) and sexual harassment (Section 354B), among other provisions.

The Bombay High Court thus set aside the 2021 acquittal by the Additional Sessions Judge at Mapusa in Goa. I had joined others in widely criticising the Trial Court judgment, which had virtually put the victim on trial, relying on unfounded assumptions about what constitutes ideal victimhood.

However, by itself, it is an incomplete picture of what intersectional justice could look like for survivors of violence — both because there are inherent limitations to how far criminal justice reform can meaningfully go, and because no meaningful alternative structure has come into place that can provide support to survivors while allowing them to retain agency.