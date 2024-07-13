The Puja Khedkar Case and the Role of Ethics in Public Service

Cognisance of this fact needs to be taken seriously and the significance of practical ethics in governance must become an integral part of the training programs. It is often heard that ethics is all just ‘good’ in theory but ineffective in practice. This attitude must be shunned. But, the mere listing of ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ in public service will not be enough to produce conviction about the role of ethics in public service. The reasoning and rationale behind this truth about public service must be explained and inculcated by practice and not merely by preaching. Until the conviction that the ‘dos’ must be done and the ‘don’ts’ undone, comes from within, no training will be effective.

That is why, if the first step in practice is based on deceit and falsehood, it cannot be the morally ‘right’ step though it may seem to be a ‘good’ (practically effective) course of action in the mind of the individual concerned. The distinction between the morally ‘right’ and the morally ‘good’ is vital and must be understood and followed at every step in public service. It is not easy in practice, but not impossible either.

Dr (Ms) Shashi Motilal (Retd) Professor of Philosophy, Department of Philosophy, University of Delhi, India, obtained her PhD from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo, USA in 1986. She has been Visiting Faculty at the University of Akron, Ohio, USA and Carleton University, ON, Canada, TERI University, New Delhi and IIT/Delhi and IISP, New Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own.