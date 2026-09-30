Tata’s Power Struggle: Everyone Is Losing, Especially The Brand

What’s common across war, love, and business? All three evoke visceral responses to win at any cost. Something similar is happening in Tata Trusts.

The credibility and trust, which the Tata name inspires, is wearing thin courtesy grubby tactics adopted by inheritors of the Tata mantle. To be fair, Noel never had a chance. Ratan Tata forgot to pave the way for him to take over his eminent position within the Tata Trusts and Tata Sons.

The split nomination of Tata Trust Directors to Tata Sons, and professionalisation of the post of Chairman Tata Sons, reduced Noel and future inheritors to just one of the several scrambling for power. The appointment of Venu Srinivasan as Vice Chair Tata Trusts and co-nominee Director Tata Sons poses a significant hurdle.