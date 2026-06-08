The Moscow-Taliban Military Deal: What's in it for India?

The Taliban had once fought Russia. But, given there are no permanent enemies in geopolitics, the two sides recently signed a military-technical agreement on the sidelines of the International Security Forum in Moscow.

Confirming the deal on 27 May alongside Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid stressed that cooperation with Russia was of great importance to the Taliban. Meanwhile, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian special envoy for Afghanistan, underscored that the deal focuses mainly on repairing Russian-made equipment, and could pave the way for future defence contracts between the two sides.

This makes a lot of sense because a large amount of Russian and former Soviet military equipment has remained in Afghanistan for decades. At the same time, hundreds of Afghans have studied in Russian and Soviet technical institutes.