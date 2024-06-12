T20 World Cup: Indian-origin Players Are Dominating the US Cricket Team and How!

On 6 June, when the US Cricket team defeated heavyweight Pakistan in a nail-biting super over of a T20 World Cup match, social media users started to dig out the nationalities of the winning team's members.

They found that the US squad includes 11 players born in India or children of Indian migrants, as well as others from Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

When netizens discovered that the US squad had a significant number of Indian players, Indian parliamentarian Dr Shashi Tharoor posted on the X platform, “As some brilliant wag also put it: Not the Indian A team, not the Indian B team, but the Indian H1B team!”