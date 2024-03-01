Sweden Joins NATO: Russia Now Faces a Larger and More Determined Alliance

Earlier this week, Sweden cleared the last hurdle in its effort to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) when the last holdout, Hungary, approved its application.

Sweden is now set to end two centuries of neutrality and become the 32nd member of the Western military alliance. Though these two centuries have known war and mayhem aplenty, it adopted the path of neutrality in 1812, towards the end of the Napoleonic wars, and avoided the devastation of both the First World War and the Second World War.

There can be little doubt that the reason for this major shift has been the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 22 of the European Union’s 27 member states are in NATO, an alliance helmed by the United States, and they have made $148.5 billion available to Ukraine to aid its war against Russia.