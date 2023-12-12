SC’s 370 Verdict Comes Close, but Fails To Address Symmetric Federalism in J&K

I have just finished my first reading of the 476-page judgment published by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 11 December. It is quite a captivating read, with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India spending considerable time and energy on providing a backdrop, building the narrative from a slow burn to a rapid crescendo of thrill, to then provide quite the drop as he arrives at his conclusions.

As much as a judgment warrants legal analysis, I cannot stop thinking that this deserves more of a book review, and I will request the readers to grant me that liberty. After all, it is no less than a thriller novel by the greatly celebrated William Thomas Harris III. I call this 'The Silence of the Lamps' – also as a tribute to Lord Bryce who commented on the intensity of the darkness which surrounds society when the 'Lamps of Justice’ go out in the dark.