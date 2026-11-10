The 24-Hour Rule: How SC Drew the Line Between Arrest and Detention

In a judgment that will reshape the everyday practice of criminal arrest across the country, the Supreme Court, in Sujit Das v Union of India, ruled on 5 November that the 24-hour deadline under Article 22(2) of the Constitution runs from the moment a person's liberty is effectively curtailed—and not from the time police formally record an arrest.

A Division Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar held that: