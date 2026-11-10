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The 24-Hour Rule: How SC Drew the Line Between Arrest and Detention

The SC judgment is a blow against the widespread practice of 'screening' arrest, writes Areeb Uddin Ahmed.

Areeb Uddin Ahmed
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In a judgment that will reshape the everyday practice of criminal arrest across the country, the Supreme Court, in Sujit Das v Union of India, ruled on 5 November that the 24-hour deadline under Article 22(2) of the Constitution runs from the moment a person's liberty is effectively curtailed—and not from the time police formally record an arrest.

A Division Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar held that: 

"The dichotomy that the period of 24 hours for the purposes of clause (2) of Article 22 commences from the completion of such search and seizure and only from the time of arrest recorded by the arresting authority is not only unsustainable in law but is entirely unconstitutional."

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Topics:  Supreme Court   Members Only 

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