On the Resurrection of Retrospective Proceedings Under Benami Law

This decision could possibly lead to restarting a substantial number of benami transactions proceedings, which were put to rest earlier by Ganpati Dealcom, on grounds of such proceedings being retrospective and hence, impermissible. The Benami Transactions law is a penal law and it is settled that penal statutes cannot be applied retrospectively.

While the Supreme Court has recalled the Ganpati Dealcom judgment for other reasons (as discussed later), it has not specified that the judgment’s ratio in relation to retrospective application shall continue to apply. Consequently, even though the judgment is not found to be erroneous on this front, all proceedings under the benami law which were struck down basis the bar on retrospective application shall now stand to be revived.