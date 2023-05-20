Supreme Court Committee Report Likely to Bring Relief to Adani: Some Key Lessons

The recent decline in the share price of the Adani Group of Companies aftermath of the allegations made by Hindenburg Research had raised concerns regarding the integrity of India's securities market and investor confidence. In response to these developments, the Supreme Court of India appointed an expert committee to assess the existing regulatory framework and make recommendations to strengthen it.

The report sheds significant light on the matter, offering a comprehensive assessment that is crucial for safeguarding investor interests and maintaining the integrity of the financial system.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes the need to strengthen our regulatory framework to prevent future instances of short sellers hoodwinking the system. This serves as a wake-up call. I have highlighted this aspect much earlier in my previous opinion piece.