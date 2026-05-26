Why Supreme Court’s Andrabi Verdict May Become a Turning Point for UAPA Bail Law

The Supreme Court’s judgment in Syed Iftikhar Andrabi v NIA is important not merely because it grants bail in a prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The real significance of the decision lies in the Court’s forceful reaffirmation of a basic constitutional principle that appears to have weakened in recent years: a bench of smaller strength cannot dilute, bypass, or hollow out the ratio laid down by a larger bench.

The controversy before the Court arose from a familiar pattern in UAPA prosecutions. The appellant had spent almost six years in custody while trial remained nowhere near completion, with more than 350 prosecution witnesses still left to be examined. The prosecution allegations were undoubtedly grave and included accusations of narco-terror financing and links with proscribed organisations. However, the Court recognised that the issue before it was larger than the facts of one prosecution.