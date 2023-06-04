Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram criticises the interpretation of the 'Sengol,' a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, and argues that it represents righteous governance, rather than mere temporal power, as depicted during the Parliament inauguration.

Referring to historical texts and poems that describe the 'Sengol' as a symbol of ethical governance, the former finance minister expresses concern over the "choreographed and ceremonial nature of recent political events" and emphasises that a sceptre that bends represents an unjust or cruel rule. He further underscores the importance of impartiality and the absence of bias.