Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for Deccan Herald, Roger Marshall cites a speech of former US president Franklin D Roosevelt - “The first truth is that the liberty of a democracy is not safe if the people tolerate the growth of private power to a point where it becomes stronger than their democratic State itself. That, in its essence, is fascism — ownership of government by an individual, by a group, or by any other controlling private power.” Marshall asserts that 100 years later, Big Tech has managed to monopolise every aspect of day-to-day life, be it in commerce, communication, entertainment, or anything else.