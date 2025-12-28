Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Speaking about the recent vandalism of churches and Chrismas-related paraphernalia by right-wing groups in recent days, Tavleen Singh highlights the "damage" being done to the fabric of Indian society.

"It was a deep hatred, or perhaps a deep inferiority complex, that inspired young men and women from the Sangh Parivar to attack Christians as they celebrated their most important festival," Singh writes in her weekly column for The Indian Express.

She further says that while Parliamentary democracy can certainly be revived in the future, it will be much harder to revive India's pluralism.