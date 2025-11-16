Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

With the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) securing a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, P Chidambaram asks why the results were the way they were despite high unemployment, poverty, and migration.

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, the former Finance Minister highlights the roles played by several stakeholders, including Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Prashant Kishor—including where they might have gone wrong on the campaign trail.

Most of all, he makes the argument that the Election Commission played a "questionable" role by announcing the SIR exercise on the eve of the polls.