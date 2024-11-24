Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his piece for Deccan Chronicle, Pavan K Varma, former ambassador of India to Bhutan, expounds the stark contrast between India’s public morality and private indulgence, using various examples as testaments to the nation’s hypocrisy. The writer mentions how our Indians despise gambling, whilst it is also experiencing rampant growth, with the Indian cricketers brandishing a ‘fantasy gaming’ company’s logo on their shirts. Another such instance is of vegetarianism attaining a moral high ground in a nation where over 50% of the Hindus eat non-vegetarian food.