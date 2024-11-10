Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram writes that while Trump’s campaign faced widespread criticism for being misogynistic, racist, and divisive, the majority of American voters seemed to be more concerned with issues such as immigration, inflation, and crime.

He says, "Except inflation, the other two are not what we call ‘bread and butter’ issues; they could be described, loosely, as ‘survive or sink’ issues."