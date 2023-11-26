Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

With Israel’s response to the 7 October attack being ‘brutal’ and ‘merciless’, the enormity of what Hamas did has “faded into the background”, argues columnist Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express. Singh writes that after the deaths of over 15000 people in Gaza, many of whom are children, the world is condemning Israel in one voice. But, she states, one must not forget the origin of the present warring. Notably, Singh writes this on the fifteenth anniversary of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and says that the Indian response should not be retrospectively praised.