Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Writing for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh opines that there's plenty of blame to go around for the "reckless urbanization" that led to severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi, including the Red Fort area. She not only directs her criticism at elected and unelected officials but also rails against environmental activists for not taking up "serious but less sexy issues" as well as political columnists (such as herself) for neglecting to write about unplanned urbanisation.