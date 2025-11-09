Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Zohran’s Run
Writing about Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral election campaign for The Telegraph, historian Mukul Kesavan highlights how principled and inclusive politics can resonate deeply with the electorate, even against entrenched power structures. Against Andrew Cuomo’s anti-Muslim bigotry and financial backing from Zionist-aligned billionaires like Bill Ackman and Michael Bloomberg, Mamdani emerged triumphant owing to his commitment to pluralism, a manifesto for the working people, and his connection with diverse communities.
New York’s mayoral race was clarifying for people everywhere because it staged a series of stark oppositions: idealism vs experience, billionaires vs the rest, Zionist entitlement vs the ravaging of Gaza, an empathetic pluralism vs anti-Muslim bigotry, Andrew Cuomo’s conspicuous indifference to his constituents vs Mamdani’s exuberant bid to hug all of New York, a once-in-a-generation political talent against a puckered-up dynast, a manifesto for working people vs a defence of the unaffordable status quo, the vividness of vertical video vs the gatekeepers of legacy media, and fingers-crossed hope vs knowing cynicism.Mukul Kesavan, for The Telegraph
At a time when Liberal Centrists lack firm principles beyond the criticism of Donald Trump, Mamdani’s public criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza became pivotal in his victory. This underscores how political movements rooted in courage and principle can translate into electoral success.
Zohran Mamdani Trounces Trumpism
Writing on the same topic for The New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla analyses how Zohran Mamdani’s victory represented a seismic repudiation of ‘Trumpism,’ that is, exclusionary and divisive politics. The triumph of Mamdani, son of an Indian Hindu mother and an Ugandan Muslim father, illustrates the outright rejection of autocratic individualism by America’s cosmopolitan urban electorate.
This wasn’t a mere ballot-box triumph. It was a brutal exorcism of Donald Trump’s personalised politics, his toxic brew of division, and his so-called ‘Trumpian economics’. Ironically, in this very city, where extreme terrorists brought down the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, killing nearly 3,000 Americans and others in an act of unimaginable horror, voters have chosen to repose unyielding faith in multiculturalism. As the confetti fell and the crowds roared, one truth crystallised. America’s flirtation with autocratic individualism is unravelling, and Trump’s plummeting acceptance is the harbinger of his inevitable fall.Prabhu Chawla, for The New Indian Express
The outcome of the New York City mayoral election also signals a broader Democratic resurgence, which, if harnessed strategically, could reshape national politics by weakening Donald Trump’s agenda and influencing midterm elections, while also diminishing Trump’s leverage in international trade and diplomatic negotiations.
Trump Embraces Xi, Modi In The Cold
In the backdrop of the recent embrace between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in his piece for The Indian Express, argues that India is far from joining the league of the true superpowers, despite being called so by the supporters of the BJP government.
America’s economy is 7 times larger and China’s is 4.5 times larger than India’s. India may be the fastest growing large economy but even doubling the GDP will take 10 years from now. In the meanwhile, even at a smaller growth rate (but on a larger base), the GDP of U.S. and of China would become bigger and the absolute gap in GDP between India and U.S. and between India and China may grow wider. Russia and Israel may have a smaller GDP but they are richer and their per capita income is 6 times and 18 times, respectively, greater than India’s. The math is known to every leader of the world, except India’s current rulers!P Chidambaram, for The Indian Express
Chidambaram contends that global engagement with India rests on its population, market potential and regional stability, and not on its global might, with the USA and China commanding much greater GDPs, and nations like Russia and Israel having much higher per-capita incomes. He urges India’s foreign policy strategists to go back to the drawing board, and on this occasion, exercise humility and realism.
G2 Optics: Trump's Meeting with Xi Jinping
In contrast to Chidambaram’s perspective, Seshadri Chari believes the ‘G-2’ branding is largely superficial, with both Donald Trump and Xi Jinping viewing it with scepticism. For Deccan Herald, he mentions how a similar narrative was constructed during Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, although the Russia-Ukraine conflict remained unresolved.
The US-China bonhomie may not last long – the two countries are economically and culturally poles apart. The present camaraderie appears part of a long-term strategy to contain each other. Until one of them gives up, the contest for supremacy will continue. For India, it will be a long wait before it can normalize its ties with the US and, at the same time, do business with Beijing as equals. But it also gives us time to build our capabilities, reorient manufacturing, scale up defence strength, and reduce the asymmetries with both the US and China.Seshadri Chari, for Deccan Herald
Chari feels the situation presents India with both a challenge and an opportunity, wherein it must try to deftly navigate the delicate balance between the US and China, whilst strengthening its manufacturing, defence and economic capabilities to reduce asymmetry with both superpowers.
Global War for Brains: Visa Shifts Impact US Talent
Writing for Deccan Herald, Mohamed Zeeshan elaborates on how Donald Trump’s recent visa changes — easing rules and paperwork for low-skilled agricultural workers and imposing a hefty $100,000 fee on high-skilled H-1B foreign workers — are a significant departure from the traditional US policy of attracting high-skilled talent.
On all counts, the two policy proclamations are both startling and counterintuitive. For decades, even when it has cracked down on illegal immigrants and turned away low-skilled labourers for fears that they would take American jobs, America has always tried to attract high-skilled talent. In 2019, for instance, Trump said that he intends to “stop illegal immigration” and “protect American wages” while” [attracting] the best and brightest from all around the world.” On the campaign trail last year, he even suggested that all foreign college graduates should be given a green card with their diplomas.Mohamed Zeeshan, for Deccan Herald
Zeeshan argues that the policy will have profound implications for the US, with nations such as Canada, New Zealand and China introducing visas to lure technology graduates, intensifying global competition for skilled labour. America’s longstanding advantage as the hub of innovation could, hence, face an unprecedented challenge.
Only Voters Can Purge Indian Politics of Crime
Amid the backdrop of Bihar elections featuring candidates with serious criminal charges, such as Ritlal Yadav and Anant Singh, former diplomat Pavan K Varma writes on the pervasive criminalisation of Indian politics for Deccan Chronicle. The marriage of muscle and mandate continues because weak institutions allow criminals with money and influence to seek political legitimacy, and parties prioritise electoral winnability over ethics.
The reason for this union of muscle and mandate is not a coincidence but a system. What is this system based upon? Firstly, in the absence of fully functioning institutions, the criminal with muscle, money, and influence seeks political legitimacy both as protection and as a means of expanding his nefarious empire. Secondly, political parties, faced with fierce contests and enormous campaign costs, have little hesitation in picking candidates who are not “clean” but “winning.” Winnability always trumps ethics. Thirdly, voters and society at large often tolerate — even reward — the local strongman because of failures of governance.Pavan K Varma, for Deccan Chronicle
Proposing reforms, Varma advocates for the disqualification of candidates with serious charges and the refusal to nominate candidates with criminal records. Yet, he acknowledges that systemic change can never come from political parties, but from the voters, if only they resolutely reject the ‘Bahubali’ netas while casting their votes.
The Election Campaign In Bihar Has Been Disappointing, Dismal And Disturbing
In her piece for The Indian Express, columnist Tavleen Singh dissects Rahul Gandhi’s dramatic “H Bomb” — claiming a Brazilian model’s photo had appeared on multiple Haryana voter IDs — as evidence of the collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI). Yet, she criticises the Congress for echoing the claim in Bihar, as if in preparation for the admission of defeat.
It was when Rahul Gandhi said that the elections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and in other states had all been stolen, his ‘H bomb’ lost its potency. And, when Priyanka Gandhi repeated her brother’s charges about ‘vote chori’ at a rally in Bihar the next day, it began to sound as if the Congress Party was admitting that their coalition could lose. It is sad that our oldest political party, that was once so powerful that it ruled almost every state in India, should pin all their hopes in Bihar on this one issue of voter fraud.Tavleen Singh, for The Indian Express
With the BJP leaders making incendiary comments, branding Muslim voters as ‘termites’ and ‘illegal immigrants,’ Singh faults Gandhi’s Congress for not upholding secular principles by condemning such remarks. Moreover, she encourages India’s political leaders to take a leaf out of Zohran Mamdani’s issue-based campaign playbook.
Winsome Winners
In yet another perspective on Zohran Mamdani’s victory, Paromita Vohra draws a compelling parallel with India’s women’s cricket team winning the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup in her piece for Mid-Day. Both Mamdani and India’s female cricketers have captivated the audience and captured public imagination beyond the traditional fan bases through charm, personality and relatability.
The women’s cricket team and Zohran both bring winsomeness to winning. Their wholehearted love of music and dance has a meaning here — the slightly unpolished nature of their videos celebrates not expertise as much as exuberance and the community it creates. They communicate that winning can be life-affirming, not just violent triumph that cancels others. When they hug their friends and colleagues with an open joyfulness; when they are goofy, they celebrate that being with others is what makes the times good.Paromita Vohra, for Mid-Day
Mamdani’s humour and playfulness mirror Jemimah Rodrigues’ infectious smile and joyous dance moves, with their collective victories trumping the domineering, conceited ethos that otherwise commands contemporary culture. Their triumphs prove that victory can be life-affirming, and it does not have to come at the expense of others.
What Matters Most At Indian Weddings
In a humorous column for Hindustan Times, tech entrepreneur Abhishek Asthana portrays the Indian wedding season as a vibrant kaleidoscope of culture and chaos. From astrologer-chosen ‘auspicious’ dates to judgmental guests, Indian weddings are both societal obligations and logistical nightmares.
The shaadi (wedding) season is upon us, a time when the Indian man is confused about whether to dress up like the long-gone gora saahibs (White overlords) or try and mimic some erstwhile maharaja’s attire. A suit or a sherwani — the choice rests on which version of Stockholm syndrome you are particularly prone to. Attending a wedding is like time travel. You meet people from your past — relatives who held you in their arms, cousins you grew up with, and that cheery uncle with paan stained teeth who grabbed your father’s ancestral land. And even the same judgemental guests who comment on the bride’s weight and the wedding feast alike.Abhishek Asthana, for Hindustan Times
Yet, the real charm of Indian weddings lies not in pomp and spectacle, but in their human experience — the ever-curious relatives scrutinising salaries, the subtle hierarchy of professions, and the mirthful gratification from food. Indian weddings, hence, serve as a cherished cornerstone of the nation’s cultural tapestry.