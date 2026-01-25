Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

"It is no secret that Professor Arvind Panagariya is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite economist," writes P Chidambaram in an opinion piece for The Indian Express, underlining the various reforms that the former has asked the Union government to implement this year.

In a recent article, Dr Panagariya complimented the government with the words "2025 will go down in history as the year of economic reforms in India". Chidambaram says, "He [Panagariya] knows that it is not true", adding that his recommendations are a "subtle dig" at the Centre.