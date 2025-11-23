Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In the same speech where he celebrated Ramnath Goenka, Narendra Modi also castigated Thomas Babington Macaulay for ‘destroying the Indian education system from its roots,’ when in fact, his own government preserves many of the very colonial vestiges he decries. In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh sheds light on how colonialism’s imprint is still prevalent in India, where Governors continue to live in grand palaces and district collectors retain enormous authority.