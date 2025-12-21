Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his piece for Deccan Herald, Gurucharan Gollerkeri examines the United States’ National Security Strategy (NSS) 2025, released earlier this month.

While it claims to outline how the world’s most powerful nation views its security challenges and responsibilities, he says that a closer reading reveals a curious mix of grand ambition, ideological nostalgia, and selective attention, making it more a geopolitical incantation than a clear-eyed strategy.

"For India, a nation buffeted by climate, commerce, and conflict, there is no refuge in magical thinking," writes Gollerkeri.