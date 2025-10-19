Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Telegraph, Ramchandra Guha writes that although the Gaza ceasefire comes as a relief to every sensible person irrespective of their country of origin, every sensible person also know that the ceasefire is merely a very modest first step, and that the road to peace and justice remains arduous and tortuous, with many hurdles to overcome. He draws parallels from two books, which were written over 40 years ago but bear recalling today.