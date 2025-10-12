Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In the Indian Express, former diplomat Vivek Katju argues that India must pragmatically engage with the Taliban, reopening its mission in Kabul without prematurely granting diplomatic recognition, to safeguard its interests in a shifting Western neighbourhood.

"Jaishankar implied that, for the time being, a chargé d’affaires would be appointed. This indicates that India does not want to give a signal that it is diplomatically recognising the Taliban till there is a consensus in the international community to do so. This is the correct approach," he writes.