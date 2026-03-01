Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram argues that US President Donald Trump’s erratic tariff policies have plunged global trade into uncertainty.

After the US Supreme Court struck down his “reciprocal” tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump swiftly reimposed similar duties using other trade laws. For India, tariffs remain steep — 15 per cent on most goods and 50 per cent on steel, aluminium, semiconductors and select auto components — affecting exports and delaying trade negotiations.