Notes on Nikki, Nimarata, and Other Names: On Being a South Asian in the West

Indian names can be tricky indeed. Rah-man, after all, is the right way to say Raman, even if Ravi isn’t Rah-vi.

Truncating a name, if doable, is an option. Jayaprakash and Jayalakshmi become Jay or Jaya, just as Salimuddin becomes Sal. It doesn’t work for me.

Somebody I knew used to call me Mu, which I didn’t care for because it sounded bovine. Also unsuitable were Li and Ali. So, I’m keeping Murali. You’re more than welcome to call me MK, but please don’t ask me to spell it.

