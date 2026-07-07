When Endogamy Breaks: What Siya-Ketan Case Says About Caste, Capital and Control

A 20-year-old woman has allegedly pushed her 26-year-old fiancé to death with the help of her boyfriend. With both suspects in custody and investigations ongoing, the necessary legal disclaimers apply. The incident has prompted widespread public discourse on the need to reflect on parental control; such control is far from arbitrary. Endogamous marriages remain historically essential to the reproduction of wealth and status especially within mercantile caste groups.
Siya and Ketan belong to an economically strong, socially cohesive, and politically connected class of businessmen who have come to occupy a powerful position in ‘new’ Hindu India. Visibilising not just their economic power but also political clout: Ketan’s family took out a rally demanding justice for their son, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis intervened at the request of the family and appointed celebrity lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case, Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal has now pushed for the National Commission for Men Bill, 2025 citing the case.
Elites frequently impose their worldview as that of the nation-state, leveraging their resources to substantiate such claims. Siya’s case, however, reveals the limitations of this projection by foregrounding a simmering structural crisis in the traditional mechanisms of social reproduction among India’s mercantile elite.
Crisis of Social Reproduction
Social reproduction is a concept framed by Marxist feminists to expand the definition of production by blurring the boundaries between production and reproduction. It is the understanding that the production of goods, services, and life is one integrated process.
Historically, mercantile communities such as the Agarwals have secured economic hegemony by holding nodal positions in trade, credit, moneylending, agriculture, commerce and banking, while forging spatially extensive social networks. Despite the disruptions brought by colonialism, the transition to independence, and the rapid rise of capitalism, the entry of new social groups in business has not weakened the economic dominance of mercantile castes. In 2022, data from the office of MSME Development Commissioner, reported that percent of SME owners hail from upper caste groups with traditional business groups constituting the majority. A on social composition of corporate boards again captures upper-caste dominance with 93 percent of seats occupied by upper caste groups with the traditional business castes occupying 46 percent of the seats. The in 2025 shows that the surnames ‘Agarwal’ and ‘Gupta’ were tied at the top spot, with 12 families each making it to the rich list. From the ownership of SMEs to the social composition of corporate boards in India to the rich lists, mercantile caste groups dominate wealth ownership in India.
This economic power is inextricably linked to the requirement for endogamous marriage. A poignant example is the 17-crore Udaipur palace booking, an expenditure that functions as a strategic investment within a broader ‘marriage budget’.
It is the capital earmarked by the girl’s family for marriage expenditure. It might or might not include the dowry, which gets passed off as ‘gifts’ to the groom’s family. In business families, the marriage budget is the primary filter for marital selection and arbiter of value. Long before astrological charts are matched, marriage budgets must align.
Siya who was reportedly a 12th-class dropout, and was taking baking classes, and who was the daughter of an affluent dry-fruit trader, could marry Ketan, a postgraduate and heir to an intergenerational real-estate business, because it is likely their marriage budgets matched. A larger budget signals greater market status effectively curating the worth of prospective matches. Thus, the marriage budget acts as a signal of both business standing and aspirations for social mobility in an ecosystem of privately owned family businesses.
Siya clearly did not want to marry a man to whom she was not attracted (read problems with stammering and Ketan wearing a wig accusations). She was also in love with a Jat man, with whom she allegedly planned her fiancé’s death. She did not elope with her lover, nor did she go to the police to seek help against familial coercion; instead by allegedly killing her fiancé, she tried to contain the crisis within the domestic sphere. Siya an affectionate derivative of Goddess Sita, the Ramayana archetype of wifely devotion and endurance, stands as the antithesis of her namesake and as a testament to an emergent crisis in the social reproduction of the elite.
Limits to Consumptive Expression
Bollywood style curated consumptive moments designed to feed the reel become a confirmation of love in kinship customised ways. A video of the ring-ceremony has Ketan dressed in a tuxedo, while Siya wearing perfect airbrushed makeup, exchanges long, intimate glances with him; they touch each other gently. In another video, Ketan and Siya are seen dancing while a guitarist serenades them with live music. In yet another video, the young couple sits in a car; Ketan gives Siya a flower, and she hugs him, appearing surprised. He opens the sunroof of his car which is covered with flowers and she looks further surprised. Spontaneity is commodified, and the camera is strategically placed to capture the moment.
The entire pre-marital setup is staged to project individual choice and freedom, even when following a kinship script of control and endogamy.
Consumption allows the parental need for moral curation and children’s need for self-expression to co-exist. An example of this is the pre-wedding shoot in Bali which Siya and Ketan were going to go on. When collectively indulged in, it strengthens kinship ties. When individually indulged in, it makes the individual in the collective feel free. In a video, Siya is seen celebrating her birthday in a sequined gown, and drinking in a pub. It is evident, that she enjoys the trappings of youth, wealth, and a consumptive lifestyle. Yet it appears that older strategies of allowing daughters to consumptively indulge until they submit to the demands of an endogamous marriage might be reaching its expiry date.
Double-Edged Path
The status of women in a society decides the long-term standing of a caste community. A shows that although it took the the Tamil Brahmins many decades, they eventually adopted ‘companionate’ marriages, prioritising their children’s need for emotional compatibility, education, and professional autonomy along with their need for caste, and family compatibility. Change is essential to maintain the status quo of caste endogamy and caste privilege. In another , the Marwaris – a close cousins of the Agarwals in West Bengal, engaged in social reform by abandoning practices like sati and child marriage, and by allowing widow remarriage hundred years after other caste communities had undertaken similar reforms, only prompted because the colonial government threatened to interfere in and streamline vernacular practices within family firms.
Where would the push for reform come from in ‘new’ Hindu India, where caste capital dictates economic and political power? Sectors like real estate and trade are built on informal practices that rest on trust, secured by intergenerational, resource-rich kinship networks stapled in place by endogamy. Maintaining this requires a delicate balance: loosening control over daughters in ways that do not unravel established capital networks. Individual needs cannot be at odds with the collective. The success of the business castes in concentrating wealth for the last three centuries shows that they have successfully walked the double-edged path thus far. Hence, the current crisis in elite social reproduction may be externalised through commissions and left to play out in the legal arena, while using Siya as a cautionary tale of over-indulgence for other women in the community.
(Dr Ujithra Ponniah is a Senior Researcher at the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. She is the author of the book 'Becoming Agarwal: The Manufacture of a Close-Knit Mercantile Caste' by Cambridge University Press. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)