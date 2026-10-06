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Critics of SIR & CEC Miss the Real Issue: India's Electoral System Needs Rehaul

India’s democracy cannot be protected merely by replacing one CEC with another.

Bhanu Dhamija
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Opinion
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The agitation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is focused on the wrong targets. Opposition parties have launched nationwide protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar, seeking his resignation. They accuse him of favouring the ruling party, disregarding the views of other Election Commissioners, and arbitrarily deleting voters’ names from electoral rolls.

These concerns deserve scrutiny. But they obscure two fundamental problems: India’s Constitution vests sweeping electoral authority in the Election Commission of India (ECI) while the law governing appointments gives the Union government decisive influence over the selection of its top officials.

If critics genuinely want free and fair elections, they should stop treating SIR and the CEC as isolated problems. Instead, they should demand a fundamental overhaul of the laws governing the ECI. The problem is not merely who occupies the office or how a particular electoral exercise is conducted. It is the institutional design that leaves the system vulnerable to abuse.

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Topics:  Members Only   CJP Protest   Gyanesh Kumar 

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