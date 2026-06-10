The Shilpa Shinde Controversy is Bigger Than Truth vs Falsehood Narratives

To be clear, if someone knowingly makes a false accusation of sexual harassment, that is a serious act with very real consequences. It can damage reputations, derail lives, and make already difficult conversations about workplace abuse even more fraught. Nothing about broken institutions erases individual responsibility. Especially so, because false allegations, as we very well know, are routinely weaponised to cast suspicion on genuine survivors because of our collective tendency to misuse anecdotes as statistics.

But acknowledging accountability and examining incentives are not mutually exclusive. In fact, failing to do the latter risks missing the deeper story entirely. We understand this principle in almost every other context. When a healthcare system is inaccessible, people turn to quacks. When legal systems move too slowly, vigilantism gains appeal. When bureaucracies become impossible to navigate, people find shortcuts that may be unethical or even illegal.

These responses may not be justified, of course, but they continue to exist because bad systems distort incentives.