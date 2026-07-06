Satluj Taken Down: It's a Film That Refuses to Let the Dead Disappear

Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra has been silenced once again. Three decades have passed since Punjab Police personnel abducted him from his home, subjected him to inhuman torture, and ultimately killed him. Yet even today, Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra continues to challenge the darkness, exposing the truth about one of the darkest periods in independent India's history.

Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the fate of countless disappeared and unidentified victims, himself became a victim of the same machinery of custodial torture, enforced disappearance, and extrajudicial killing that he had courageously documented. Like many of those whose stories he sought to bring to light, his body was allegedly disposed of in the Harike canal never to be found.

We watched Satluj Yesterday. By this afternoon, news broke that the film had been removed from Zee5 and would not be shown in India. After facing censorship for nearly four years, the film, originally titled Ghallughara, later renamed Panjab 95, and finally released as Satluj, had briefly become available on Zee5 without cuts, only to be taken down within 48 hours for Indian audiences.