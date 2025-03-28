No One Feel Any Sympathy for Rhea Chakraborty

“What is justice in Hindi?”

I was at a book discussion in Mumbai when I overheard a conversation between a Norwegian professor and an Indian politician—allow me to withhold the name of the party. I’m reproducing the conversation verbatim:

Professor: This Rhea Chakraborty person will now make a lot of money, won’t she? Terrible what happened to her, but at least there’s that.

Politician: Money? Why?

Professor: Oh, from the damages courts will certainly award her—so many people defamed her and accused her of murder. Now that she is cleared, she will sue them, and the courts will make them pay a lot of money.

Politician: These are all Western concepts; in India all this doesn’t happen.

Professor (shocked): Oh! That’s surprising. I thought (it) was only fair. It’s only just that a person falsely accused should get payback from all the people who maligned her. I’m sure you’re not saying justice is a Western concept, but tell me, what is fairness or justice in Indian languages?

Politician: In Hindi it is insaaf, no sorry, nyaya.

Professor (slowly repeating): insaaf and nyaya...and injustice?

Politician: Anyaay/Na-insaafi. But it is not that simple. India is complicated; you won’t understand. Spend a few years with us, and then we will talk. (Chuckles.)