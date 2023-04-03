Salim Durrani—‘Sixer’ Man of Indian Cricket Who Asked a Teenage Me To Dream Big

Noted Urdu poet Lokesh Kumar “Saahil” said to me that “a great cricketer and true sportsman had gone” and I agree with him since I was witness to many interactions that revealed his magnanimous persona.

My association with Salim Bhai started in early 1970 when he came to play for Bright Star Cricket Club (BSCC) at Jaipur for a prestigious tournament. Though I was representing my team at Saint Xavier’s School from the age of ten and playing for BSCC in district tournaments, Salim Durrani was bemused at the sight of a thirteen-year-old in flannels. Probably, it was my age that drew him to converse regularly with me and the ten-day tournament gave me enough moments to be in his proximity to perceive his generosity, encouragement, and appreciation.

On a rest day between the matches, he came home early for dinner. I distinctly remember it was the day before Holi and he played tennis ball cricket on road with all the youngsters! As shadows lengthened and my family members invited him to light the pious fire of Holi, without any qualms whatsoever, Durrani walked down the lengthy road with us, lit the holy fire and lovingly gulped the “prasaad” after the prayers.

Back home, he ate the vegetarian food with great relish while regaling everyone with jokes and crispy rejoinders. I still remember his lines to my Dad that though “the public applauds my sixes; none cares to find out if I have money for the fare back home."

In the absence of a stable job, his agony of an inadequate purse stayed for long until BCCI compensated cricketers of yesteryears for their services. Coming from a humble background, this son of a groundsman would not have represented India had it not been for Vinoo Mankad who deciphered his mettle when he faced him in nets at Jamnagar. What many do not know is that Salim Durani was not a natural left-hander but was turned into one by his mentor Vinoo Mankad!