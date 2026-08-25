Sajjan Kumar Is Dead. The Language Used to Protect Him Lives On

There are also journalists who have chosen language other than “riot”.

The Tribune’s obituary places greater emphasis on Kumar's convictions for murder and abetment to murder. The Indian Express's political profile focuses on his political rise and the allegations and convictions surrounding his role in the violence. Open Magazine describes the violence against Sikhs and the political history surrounding Kumar in considerably greater detail.

And notably, not every publication today has used “riot” in its framing. Northlines refers to the “1984 Sikh Massacre” in its headline.

That distinction is important because the argument should not be that every Indian journalist is deliberately engaged in historical erasure. The evidence does not establish that, and such a sweeping claim would weaken the argument.

The stronger claim is that the dominant vocabulary remains “riot”, even when the facts being reported describe something much more specific: targeted killings, political mobilisation, criminal convictions and decades of impunity.

And the persistence of that vocabulary matters.

It shapes how future generations encounter 1984. A young reader who sees “1984 riots” repeatedly may understand the episode as another instance of communal violence in which two sides fought each other. The political context, the targeting of Sikhs and the systematic failures of the state can disappear behind a familiar two-word label.

This is particularly troubling because justice for 1984 came extraordinarily late.

Sajjan Kumar remained a powerful Congress politician for decades after the violence. His first major conviction came 34 years after the killings. Other cases against him produced acquittals. His legal proceedings continued into 2026. Today's Indian Express report notes that his appeal against his conviction was due to be heard by the Delhi High Court on the very day he died.

The extraordinary length of this process is itself part of the history of 1984.

The violence ended on the streets. The struggle for justice did not.

The scrutiny must also extend to the Congress party. While state-level leaders and senior figures like Pawan Khera, Deepender Hooda, and Bhupinder Hooda publicly mourned Sajjan Kumar, describing him as a significant figure in their ranks, the Delhi Congress utilized official platforms to laud him as a distinguished leader. This internal reverence raises a fundamental question about the substantive depth of the party's "Mohabbat ki Dukaan" narrative. In the shadow of Kumar’s convictions, one must ask if this slogan represents a genuine alternative to communal politics or if it functions merely as convenient political rhetoric divorced from historical accountability.

This is why Sajjan Kumar's death should not be treated simply as the death of an elderly former politician.

His death is an opportunity to ask what India remembers when it remembers 1984.

If it remembers an “anti-Sikh riot”, the emphasis falls on disorder.

If it remembers a massacre or pogrom, the emphasis falls on the victims.

If it remembers organised anti-Sikh violence, the questions of political responsibility and state complicity become unavoidable.

And if it remembers genocide, as Diljit argued, then the question becomes one of collective targeting and intent.

These descriptions are not interchangeable. They carry different historical meanings.

Perhaps that is why Diljit's correction of Rajeev Masand remains so powerful. He was not merely correcting a journalist's vocabulary. He was challenging a framework through which an entire community's trauma has been described for four decades.

Today, Sajjan Kumar is dead. He died in prison, serving a life sentence for crimes connected to the killing of Sikhs in 1984. His death cannot return the people whose names appear in the court records. It cannot restore the families that were destroyed. It cannot undo the decades during which survivors waited for justice.

But it does give us another opportunity to confront the language with which we remember those crimes.

There is nothing inherently wrong with debating terminology. There should be room for historians, lawyers and journalists to disagree about whether “genocide”, “pogrom”, “massacre” or another term best captures the events of 1984.

But there should also be an honest recognition that “riot” is not a neutral word simply because it has been repeated for decades.

A riot is what we call disorder.

A massacre is what we call the killing of people.

A pogrom is what we call organised violence against a community.

The question India must continue to confront is which of these descriptions most honestly reflects what happened to Sikhs in 1984.

And perhaps, more importantly, whether the victims deserve to have that question asked at all.

(Nishtha Sood holds a degree in Politics and International Relations from SOAS, London, and writes on terrorism laws in India, linguistic movements, and issues of identity. Jagpreet Singh is an activist and social worker based in Chandigarh, known for his work on the ground and his active involvement in Punjab’s protest movements. This is an opinion article and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)