What Lies Behind the RSS's Doubts Over India's Vishwaguru Dream

Later, two key RSS functionaries — Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the RSS, and Ram Madhav, a member of the RSS national executive and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary — travelled to foreign capitals to engage with think tanks.

Madhav made his frustration known when he asked at the Hudson Institute in the US why India’s relations with the US were not improving, even when New Delhi accepted tariffs with protests, stopped buying Russian oil when asked, and so on. His remarks quickly went viral, placing the Modi government in an uncomfortable position. Madhav later issued a clarification on X, acknowledging factual inaccuracies in his comments.

He is a regular commentator on geopolitics and an author of several books. That he will make factually incorrect statements while interacting at a global think tank could be a contestable idea. But what was made clear to the RSS was that the Vishwaguru rhetoric had not travelled beyond Indian boundaries despite almost 12 years of a government led by the outfit's political offshoot — the BJP.

Sources say the RSS received more than 50 interview requests for Hosabale following his overseas engagements. In an attempt to strike a balance, the organisation chose to speak to the Press Trust of India (PTI). In that interview, Hosbole bared the organisation’s fixation with grandiose ideas as he said that “the people of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh” constitute one nation and therefore the people-to-people engagement should take place. The basis of the statement is the RSS’ argument of common ancestry of the people in South Asia.