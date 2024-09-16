Have the Tories Had Enough of British-Indian Politicians?

The move was slow, but by 2010, the Conservatives captured 30 percent of the British Indian vote, which became the most pro-Conservative ethnic minority after the Jewish community.

This strategy was turbocharged under the leadership of Conservative PM David Cameron. Nine years ago, he said, "In the last Parliament, we increased our number of black and Asian MPs from two to 11. Now that's not enough, but it's good progress. In this election, there is one party fielding more black and ethnic minority candidates than any other and I'm proud to say, that it's us - the Conservatives. And why not? We are the first party to have a female prime minister, we were the party of the first Jewish prime minister and I know one day, we are going to be the party of the first black or Asian prime minister."

It was under Cameron’s leadership that Sajid Javid, the then culture secretary became the first Asian Cabinet minister. Following Brexit, in the 2019 election, the Conservatives who sought voters on racist scaremongering, found increasing support in constituencies with a high Indian population.