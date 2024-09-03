Rise and Fall of the NPS: Will the UPS Arrest or Accelerate Its Demise?

There are at least two features that make the UPS a poor cousin of the OPS for government employees.

Firstly, the government has assured 50 percent of the average basic pay of the last 12 months as a pension and not 50 percent of the basic pay and dearness allowance of the last drawn salary.

The government has promised to protect the UPS pension, calculated as above, from inflation by providing adjustments on it linked to the CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers). If a government servant’s average basic pay and applicable DA on the date of retirement is, say, Rs 60,000 and Rs 27,000 respectively (together Rs 87,000), the UPS pension is Rs 30,000 and not Rs 43,500.

The employee will get inflation protection post-pension. For example if, after a year, the CPI-IW rises by five percent, the inflation adjustment in this case will be Rs 1,500.

There is a lack of complete clarity on this interpretation. However, my reading of the package announcement is quite clear, that the UPS pension is 50 percent of the average basic pay only.

Second, the employees will continue to contribute 10 percent of pay and DA towards the UPS pension instead of their contribution getting re-directed towards their general provident fund (GPF) accounts.

The government has promised to pay a lumpsum (10 percent of the monthly pay for every six months of service). This is, perhaps, intended to partly compensate the employees for their 10 percent contribution. This lumpsum, however, is a lot less than what it would accumulate to in the GPF account.

No state, other than Maharashtra, has announced the adoption of the UPS so far. However, many employee associations have started demanding a stop to the 10 percent of employees’ contributions and they will soon want a full restoration of the OPS package.