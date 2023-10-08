The Right to Internet: Combating The Shadow Pandemic Against Women

India's democratic principles align with the right to internet access, expanding on existing constitutional rights. In the Kesavananda Bharati case, the judiciary emphasised that fundamental rights do not possess static meanings; they evolve based on experiences and challenges. This principle mandates the courts to continuously broaden the scope of these rights to better serve society's needs.

Furthermore, addressing cybercrimes requires tackling under-reporting, which currently obscures the true scale of the problem. Psycho-social cybercrimes pose a significant threat to women, particularly due to the gender gap in online access. These crimes thereby violate fundamental rights, including the right to privacy, freedom of speech, dignity, education, and information.