‘His Lens Changed How I See the World’: Remembering Raghu Rai

As you reach for words to frame Raghu Rai’s place in history, you are struck by the inadequacy of it, because for many of us, he embodies the very spirit of photography in India.

He was already a magnum star when I first met him as a student of journalism, a friend in the industry when I reviewed his book on Delhi for CNN-India and then, an unparalleled icon when I had him meet my son during his last and final retrospective show at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) in New Delhi in 2024.