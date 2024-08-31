Remembering Denzil Keelor and the IAF's Anglo-Indian Legacy

It is 1965.

India is at war with Pakistan. Two brothers, Denzil and Trevor Keelor, who always dreamed of serving their country, are Indian Air Force fighter pilots, both Squadron Leaders.

On 3 September, Trevor, flying the tiny but feisty Gnat fighter jet, becomes the first IAF pilot to shoot down a Pakistani fighter, the much-touted American F-86 Sabre, over Chhamb in Jammu and Kashmir. He becomes an instant national hero.