6 Maxims for the AI Age

Moreover, AI may help us become more humane. Consider how responsive, present, and patient conversational AI models and chatbots can be. These features could have a profound impact on us. Not everyone has reliable access to human kindness and support. But when such resources become readily available, that will improve many people’s own capacities for kindness and empathy. And empathy can beget empathy. I think this dimension of AI’s potential has yet to be fully appreciated.

The sixth and final maxim is that we have an obligation to make the future better than the present. Imagine a personalised digital doctor or tutor in everyone’s pocket. What are the costs of that happening later, rather than sooner? Speed is a virtue when it comes to technology, given its unrivalled power to improve lives.

Everyone should ask themselves what a promising synthesis might look like. What if we can usher in a new era of human flourishing, where AI-driven research helps us discover new cures and harness the power of nuclear fusion in time to avert the worst consequences of climate change? It’s only natural to peer into the dark unknown and consider all that could go wrong. But it is necessary – and more essentially human – to consider what could possibly go right.

