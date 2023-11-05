Türkiye Under Erdogan: Agent Provocateur Who Always Sullies the Narrative

Ataturk would revolt against inherent revisionism in renaming Turkey to Türkiye. He would recoil against the reclassification of its most famous monument ie, Hagia Sophia from a museum (as changed by Ataturk from a Mosque in 1935), to back to a Mosque in 2020. Ataturk would militate at the insistence and celebration of the metaphorical headscarf as a symbol of religious assertion in the 'new normal’ of Erdogan’s Türkiye!

Just as Mohammed Ali Jinnah or Qaid-e-Azam (Father of the Nation) would struggle to appreciate the metastasized country with a decidedly longer name that doesn’t exactly fit the bill of his speech at the Constituent Assembly (“…you are free to go to your temples….”) by morphing from a single word 'Pakistan’ to ‘Islamic Republic of Pakistan’. Not to mention a country with less than half of the land and people (read, Bangladesh), from what Jinnah knew it to be so.