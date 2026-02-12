Journalist Ravi Nair vs Adani: When Courts Turn Critics into 'Criminals'

Let me say this plainly.

This judgment is not just about one man and a few tweets. It is about how power responds to criticism. It is about how criminal law is increasingly used to manage dissent. And, it is about the quiet fear that settles over journalists when prosecution signals more than it says by becoming the price of asking hard questions.

In Adani Enterprises Limited v Ravi Nair, the Magistrate’s Court in Mansa, Gujarat, convicted the accused for criminal defamation based on tweets and articles that questioned the relationship between the Adani Group and the Central government.