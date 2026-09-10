A Veteran at Ram Mandir's Helm: Why the Uniform Must Stay Above Politics

Which is why there is a subliminal danger when the enormous moral capital of the uniform is transported into a religiously and politically charged institution. The danger is not that the veteran suddenly becomes less secular. The danger is that religiosity may begin to attach itself, however subliminally, to the symbolism of the secular uniform. That is a line worth guarding carefully.

To pretend that the Ram Mandir is entirely bereft of political angularity would itself be naive. The temple is an enormously consequential religious institution, but its construction and public meaning are inseparable from one of the most politically transformative movements in contemporary India. That reality need not diminish the religious significance of the temple. It simply means that anyone administering it operates within a landscape that is simultaneously religious, social and political.

Into that landscape now comes a former Air Marshal. The optics, therefore, matter. A decorated military officer at the helm of the Ram Mandir may, entirely unintentionally, create an association between two sources of extraordinary public reverence ie, the sanctity of the temple and the sanctity of the uniform.

That association is precisely what a secular republic should be cautious about manufacturing. The armed forces should remain above religious proprietorship. Their institutional identity must never acquire a denominational hue by association, however innocent or administratively motivated. The uniform belongs to the Constitution. It does not belong to a temple, mosque, church, or a gurudwara.