Mad Sandhu's Death Must Force Punjab to Confront its Homophobia

The 3 October killing of Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu in Amritsar is not just another crime story. It is a tragedy that forces us to confront the kind of society we are becoming, and the conditions in which LGBTQIA+ people continue to live.

According to the police, a contract-killing angle is being investigated, and two people have been detained for questioning. Investigators are examining possible links to criminal networks and trying to establish who was behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and the facts must emerge through due process.

But while the police investigate the crime, society must also confront the prejudice and hostility that shape the lives of people who are different from what it considers acceptable.

Mad Sandhu was openly gay and among the prominent LGBTQ+ personalities in the region. He worked as a makeup artist, appeared on podcasts, and spoke about makeup, the entertainment industry and gender issues.

Like many people who challenge conventional ideas of masculinity and gender expression, he was also subjected to trolling and homophobic comments.