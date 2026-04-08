Puducherry Elections: Why This Small UT Could See a Close Contest

A former French colony since 1674, Puducherry (then Pondicherry) merged with India in 1954 (officially in 1962). Blending a unique Franco-Tamil cultural identity, this coastal idyll comprises four distinct enclaves:
The main Puducherry (surrounded by Tamil Nadu)
Mahe (in Kerala)
Yanam (in Andhra Pradesh)
Karaikal (in Tamil Nadu)
This colonial past and geographical-cultural diversity have created genteel, slow-paced atmospherics that resemble neighbouring Tamil Nadu in parts, yet remain unique and starkly contrarian in many ways.
Politically, Tamil Nadu has traditionally been dominated by the DMK and the AIADMK. But the landscape in Puducherry is far more fragmented, fluid, and susceptible to party-switching among members of national parties such as the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as regional players like the All India NR Congress (AINRC).
Coalition structures are increasingly the norm. The 15th Puducherry Assembly saw an NDA government with 21 MLAs (10 from AINRC, 6 BJP, and 5 Independents), while the Opposition bloc held 9 seats (6 DMK, 2 Congress, and 1 Independent).
The 16th Assembly now heads for another electoral test on 9 April to elect its 30 members.
Fragmented Mandates, Fluid Alliances
The battle lines are drawn across multiple alliances:
The NDA (AINRC with 16 seats, BJP with 10, AIADMK with 2, and Lok Janshakti Party factions with 2)
The Secular Progressive Alliance (Congress with 17 seats and DMK with 13)
Smaller formations such as Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and others
A functional local arrangement persists between the BJP and the AIADMK in Puducherry.
The relatively smaller electoral base of 1 million-plus with only 30 members of the Legislative Assembly ensures that the prospective leaders remain highly visible, accessible, and under constant scrutiny. This makes the politics of Puducherry more personality-driven rather than ideological.
The fact that it affords an unusually generous space to Independents—the 15th Puducherry Assembly had 6 Independents out of 30 MLAs— also makes the Puducherry political turf more amenable to topical swings, coalitions, and defections.
In Puducherry, the winning equation is person-first and party-second.
Personality Over Party
In recent times, the undeniable face of Puducherry politics has been N Rangasamy, who founded the ruling AINRC after breaking away from the Congress in 2011. The eight-time elected MLA is popularly known as the “Junior Kamaraj” for his soft-spoken demeanour and simple lifestyle, earning him the sobriquet “Makkal Mudhalvar” (people’s chief minister).
But under the veneer of a low-profile politician lies the steely ambition that saw him quit the Congress after he sensed getting undermined in intra-party factionalism, following his resignation as CM in 2008.
By 2011, he had floated his own party and returned to power in the same year’s Assembly elections. Since then, he has remained politically dominant, aided by a strong grassroots connect, welfare-driven politics, and a fragmented Opposition that has failed to project a singular face that is acceptable to all Opposition parties.
Above all, Rangasamy has been able to deflect the blame-game from himself to systemic constraints when it comes to the biggest issue in Puducherry politics i.e., dual power structure and tussle between the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor (LG), and the locally elected CM.
The LG-CM Power Tussle
Governed under Article 239A and the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, Puducherry empowers the LG to act independently in certain matters that often leads to clashes with the CM, as to who decides what.
Financial dependence on the Centre for the UT, control on the appointment of bureaucrats, and the discretionary powers of the LG make the shared executive power between the LG and CM without clear boundaries a highly volatile realm. The CM has to per force attribute a lot of blame onto the Centre/LG for justifying certain constraints, inabilities, and non-performance, but that same gets more complicated when the LG and the CM are from the same political persuasion or ‘bloc’, as they are now.
Rangasamy is in an alliance with the BJP that rules Delhi and has appointed the current LG. The current LG is, after all, a distinguished former bureaucrat who had served as Chief Principal Secretary of Gujarat and is known as a trusted aide of the Prime Minister.
Yet, Rangasamy has framed and sidestepped the periodic friction rooted in the constitutional arrangement to the LG, without it assuming the volatility, irreconcilability, and crassness as is the norm in neighbouring Opposition-ruled states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Karnataka.
As always, the central issue in Puducherry’s politics remains the demand for full statehood. All other issues such as lack of development, employment, local economy, infrastructure, and services, are pegged to the over-simplistic belief that until full statehood is granted, governance will remain sub-optimal.
Interestingly, even the NDA ally AINRC continues to advocate for statehood. While this creates a potential contradiction—given its alignment with the Centre—it is mitigated by Rangasamy’s personal credibility as a relatively clean and accessible leader.
As there isn’t the usual dose of scams or personal “dirt” on the sitting CM, statehood is the main plank of the Opposition parties and the personality of the incumbent CM and his governance (with promise of more Central support going forward) that defines the NDA pitch.
A Close Contest in a Unique Political Landscape
Clearly the expected linearity of anti-incumbency is not in play and all pre-election polls point to a close call. The Teflon-clean image of Rangasamy, organisational capabilities, and credence of “double-engine” relationship, which secures more Central resources, makes him the frontrunner to retain power.
While the anti-incumbency factor cannot be ruled out or even the resonance of full statehood as promised by the Secular Progressive Alliance, the Opposition has yet to frame a major governance rationale, personal or ideological appeal, or even a sharp local reason to swing the mood as can be expected against a sitting government.
The entry of actor Vijay’s TVK introduces an additional variable, potentially influencing tight races and even emerging as a “kingmaker” in a fragmented verdict—though that remains an optimistic scenario for a debutant.
Puducherry’s results, to be declared on 4 May, may once again defy conventional political patterns—be it anti-incumbency, the BJP’s limited footprint in southern India, or the resilience of regional formations like AINRC.
Irrespective of the outcome, what is heartening is that Puducherry retains a political modicum of pragmatism, moderation (as opposed to polarising rhetoric), governance-based expectation, and gentler personality-driven politicians, that augurs well for Puducherry and India.
(Bhopinder Singh is a Former Lt Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)