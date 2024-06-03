Preserving India’s Pastures: What Does the New UN Report Tell Us?

The by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) sheds light on rangelands and pastoralists, emphasising the urgent need for sustainable land management. It underscores the detrimental impacts of land degradation, calling for coordinated efforts to combat desertification, restore degraded ecosystems, and mitigate climate change. India, a significant participant, faces challenges such as declining grasslands and the marginalisation of pastoralists.
So, what is in this report for India?
Pastures: A Fragile Ecosystem Under Threat in India
India, a land of diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, is facing a silent crisis threatening its environment and the livelihoods of millions. The UNCCD report sheds light on the deteriorating condition of pastures – vast expanses of forests and grasslands crucial for sustaining livestock and ecosystems. Pastures cover a significant portion of the country's land, with regions like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh particularly affected.
These areas are home to pastoralist communities whose traditional way of life is intricately linked to the health of these landscapes. However, the relentless march of climate change, land degradation, and unsustainable land use practices have pushed these ecosystems to collapse.
India's pastures not only support the livelihoods of pastoralists but also play a vital role in food security, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity conservation. Yet, they are often undervalued and overlooked in policy discussions and development agendas. The conversion of pastures for agriculture and urbanisation, coupled with overgrazing and inadequate land management, has accelerated their degradation, exacerbating the challenges faced by pastoralist communities.
Sustaining India’s Pasture Lands and Pastoralists
The South Asian subcontinent encompasses diverse climates, from humid tropical to alpine, covering 15 agroecological regions. According to the report, India's pastures, spanning 121 million hectares, are vital for grazing livestock, with around 40 percent of the nation's land used for this purpose. These pastures, from the Thar Desert to the Himalayan meadows, support pastoralist communities practising various livestock production systems.
Approximately 13-35 million pastoralists in 46 communities inhabit India, relying on common lands for grazing livestock like cattle, sheep, goats, and camels. However, they face marginalisation due to insecure tenure rights and dwindling access to common resources. Over time, communal rangelands have decreased, posing significant challenges for pastoralists.
The Forest Rights Act of 2006 has been a boon for pastoralist communities, enabling them to secure their land rights and claim grazing rights. Initiatives like those supporting the Van Gujjars community in Rajaji National Park have showcased successful models of securing grazing rights, leading to improved livelihoods and environmental conservation.
Livestock, a cornerstone of the Indian economy, contributes significantly to GDP and sustains rural livelihoods. Pastoralists are crucial in preserving indigenous livestock breeds and managing extensive livestock production systems. However, challenges persist, particularly for camel herders facing declining product demand.
Despite limited policy support, pastoralism remains resilient in India, with grassroots movements advocating for land rights and recognition. Organisations like SEVA and the Centre for Pastoralism are instrumental in pushing for pastoralist rights and creating awareness. International conservation efforts, like those supported by IUCN and WWF, highlight the importance of pastoralist communities in biodiversity conservation.
How to Preserve India's Pastoral Heritage?
Revival initiatives, such as those focusing on traditional pastoral routes in Rajasthan and community-led stewardship in the Trans-Himalayan region, aim to restore degraded rangelands and promote human-wildlife coexistence. These efforts underscore the importance of recognising pastoralists as stewards of the land and leveraging their traditional knowledge for sustainable land management.
Sustaining India's pastoralists and pastoral land requires concerted efforts to secure land rights, enhance market access, and promote sustainable practices. By recognising the socio-economic and environmental significance of pastoralism, India can ensure the resilience of its landscapes and the livelihoods of millions of pastoralist communities.
First and foremost, there is a need for robust policies and regulations that prioritise the conservation and sustainable use of pastures. This includes preventing land conversion, regulating grazing practices, and promoting community-based natural resource management initiatives. Empowering pastoralist communities by giving them a voice in decision-making processes and ensuring their access to resources and support services is crucial for the success of these efforts.
Second, investments in research and capacity-building are essential to enhance our understanding of pasture ecosystems and develop innovative solutions to address their degradation. Collaborative partnerships between government agencies, civil society organisations, research institutions, and local communities can facilitate knowledge exchange and foster collective action towards pasture conservation.
Lastly, the degradation of India's pastures is not just an environmental issue but a socio-economic and cultural one. Preserving these landscapes is essential for the survival of pastoralist communities, ensuring food security, mitigating climate change, and protecting biodiversity. It is time for India to rise to the challenge and take decisive action to conserve its pastures for future generations. The time to act is now.
India must take urgent and decisive action to address the root causes of pasture degradation and safeguard the future of these critical ecosystems. This requires a multi-faceted approach that combines traditional wisdom with modern scientific knowledge and embraces sustainable land management practices.
[Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor (Research) at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB). He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]
