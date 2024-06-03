Preserving India’s Pastures: What Does the New UN Report Tell Us?

Second, investments in research and capacity-building are essential to enhance our understanding of pasture ecosystems and develop innovative solutions to address their degradation. Collaborative partnerships between government agencies, civil society organisations, research institutions, and local communities can facilitate knowledge exchange and foster collective action towards pasture conservation.

Lastly, the degradation of India's pastures is not just an environmental issue but a socio-economic and cultural one. Preserving these landscapes is essential for the survival of pastoralist communities, ensuring food security, mitigating climate change, and protecting biodiversity. It is time for India to rise to the challenge and take decisive action to conserve its pastures for future generations. The time to act is now.

India must take urgent and decisive action to address the root causes of pasture degradation and safeguard the future of these critical ecosystems. This requires a multi-faceted approach that combines traditional wisdom with modern scientific knowledge and embraces sustainable land management practices.

[Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor (Research) at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB). He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.]