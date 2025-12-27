Marital Rape in India: When ‘Family Values’ Trump Consent

Golwalkar. One of the gurus of Modi and RSS. What did Golwalkar have to say? Hear him in his words:

“Granting of rights to women would 'cause great psychological upheaval' to men and 'lead to mental disease and distress' [1]." This was one of the things he said while opposing the Hindu Code Bill, which among other things, gave Hindu women the rights to divorce their husbands. They did not have this right till 1956. Muslim women did have it.

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee called giving women right to divorce “Unacceptable”. The Organiser, RSS chief publication, said “We oppose the right to divorce revolting to Hindu ideology” and “If the wife is a habitual drunkard, a confirmed invalid, a cunning, a barren or a spendthrift woman, if she is bitter-tongued, if she has got only daughters and no son, if she hates her husband, [then] the husband can marry a second wife even while the first is living, said Swami Karpatri of Ram Rajya Parishad, quoting Yagnavalkya.

Conclusion 4: Hindu Women’s Rights = Disease to Hindu Men, Unacceptable. (Important: Rights of Muslim Women against Triple Talaq+Rights of Hindu Women Against Muslim Men)

I go back to Bhagwat because I don’t think it can be said with certainty that he lives in the 21st century. In 2013, he said:

“A husband and wife are involved in a contract under which the husband has said that you should take care of my house and I will take care of all your needs. I will keep you safe. So, the husband follows the contract terms. Till the time, the wife follows the contract, the husband stays with her, if the wife violates the contract, he can disown her.”

He didn’t say if the contract has a clause about rape. He also said “Crimes against women happening in urban India are shameful. It is a dangerous trend. But such crimes won’t happen in Bharat or the rural areas of the country… Where ‘Bharat’ becomes ‘India’ with the influence of western culture, these type of incidents happen.”

FHS-5, published by the Modi government falsifies that claim and tells us spousal sexual violence is higher in rural areas vs urban (34 percent vs 27 percent). But this is not true in RSS Universe