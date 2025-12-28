What the Month of Poh Teaches Sikhs About Faith and Resistance

A history that carries more days of sacrifice than celebration, yet continues to serve humanity with humility, courage, and resolve.

It reminds us that we were once inert, until Guru Nanak poured life into us—freeing humanity from the chains of caste, fear, and hatred, and teaching us to look directly at the Infinite. That moral vision did not remain an abstraction. It was tested repeatedly through history, most profoundly during the winter month of Poh.

The winter month of Poh in the Sikh calendar (December in the Gregorian System) does not arrive quietly. It enters Sikh consciousness bearing memory, loss, Chardi Kala, and an unshakable courage that continues to humble the human spirit. It recalls the unparalleled sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, his four beloved Sahibzadas, Mata Gujri Ji, and countless Sikhs who chose righteousness over fear.

Across Punjab, this memory finds expression not only in Shaheedi Jor Melas, but in oral traditions, poetry, restraint, and silent acts of remembrance that have endured for centuries.