India’s Exclusion From Trump’s Pax Silica Is a Bad Omen for Its AI Dreams

A State Department fact sheet on the meeting mentioned “Pax Silica is a US-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain—from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics”.

The Pax Silica Declaration noted, “We recognise that a reliable supply chain is indispensable to our mutual economic security. We also recognise that artificial intelligence (AI) represents a transformative force for our long-term prosperity and that trustworthy systems are essential to safeguarding our mutual security and prosperity”.

It went on to state, “We recognise that the technological revolution in AI is accelerating, increasingly reorganizing the world economy, and reshaping global supply chains. We believe that economic value and growth will flow through and across all levels of the global AI supply chain, driving historic opportunity and demand for energy, critical minerals, manufacturing, technological hardware, infrastructure, and new markets not yet invented”.

The security and foreign policy community and sections of the media in India have raised the question of the reason for its exclusion from the US initiative. The query acquires significance also because the White House announced the US National Security Strategy (NSS) for 2025 a few weeks ago. In that it noted inter alia “President (Donald) Trump’s May 2025 state visits to Persian Gulf countries demonstrated the power and appeal of American technology. There, the President won the Gulf States’ support for America’s superior AI technology, deepening our partnerships. America should similarly enlist our European and Asian allies and partners, including India, to cement our joint positions in the Western Hemisphere and with regard to critical minerals, in Africa”.